Italy.- Guillermo Ochoa He is already in Italy where he has headed to report for what will be his new team in the second part of the season of the A series. Everything indicates that the set of salernitana It is the destination that the Mexican has for this second adventure in Europe after trying his luck in France, Spain and Belgium a few years ago.

This Thursday, very early for Mexico, he arrived in Italian lands where his arrival was very quiet and that is that at the airport only a few amateur stories met at the venue, where there were also few opportunities to take photos with him, well, people who accompanied him prevented some fans from doing so. After that he withdrew without further ado.

In the same way, Memo Ochoa himself did not give any statement and went to the concentration of his new team. It is expected that it will be today when he presents the medical examinations to know his physical condition and already have contact with the new

coach and colleagues to adapt as soon as possible to his new way of working.

It is expected that it will be later when the italian team to announce the incorporation of the Mexican goalkeeper. As of this Wednesday, Serie A confirmed that the player was going to come to his competition, but all that remained was for him to arrive at his land and show up to make his presentation and sign his contract with his new club.

The Salernitana team will be the one to resume Serie A actions in January 2023, it will be on Wednesday the 4th when they receive the Milan at 5:30 am Mexico time, there it will be difficult to see Guillermo Ochoa as a starter but he could already be on the bench

to enjoy his return to European football.