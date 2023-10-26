Five Serie A matches per year will be broadcast free-to-air by Dazn. The big news will come from the 2024/2025 season. After having obtained the TV rights for the Serie A championship for the next five years (with the participation of Sky which will broadcast three matches each day) the broadcaster will also launch the new “Try and buy” package.

This is an absolute novelty, made in particular to attract new customers. For the first time, the championship will be able to be seen clearly by everyone, with the limit – as mentioned – of five games per season. The news was launched by Lega CEO Luigi De Siervo who explained to Il Sole 24 Ore how the new function will be applied: “To promote the start of the season and encourage new subscribers, it will have the possibility to broadcast ‘free-to- air’ and always on your website or app, a maximum of 5 races per season”.

Before the rights were assigned, the hypothesis of broadcasting a match free for all once a day was feared, a hypothesis which then faded away: “We were close to assigning a free-to-air match and we have to thank Mediaset for believing in the project. But the conditions were not there because the strong entity, Dazn, essential in all market configurations, has never really evaluated any alternative to the current model”.

DAZN has already carried out the experiment in Spain, where some matches were broadcast free-to-air on TikTok to attract new users and reach especially the younger ones: the match chosen for the February experiment was Real Madrid-Barcelona, ​​one of the most important in the entire Liga. In Italy the methods could be different and the five games per season broadcast free-to-air will be chosen by the same platform at the start of the new championship.