Serie A matches could soon be broadcast free-to-air on Canale 5 and Italia 1
There A league has officially restarted over the weekend just ended and like the previous season, fans can follow it on DAZN And Sky. Indeed, the streaming app holds i tv rights to broadcast matches exclusively until 2024 while pay TV had to settle for three co-exclusive matches (Saturday at 20.45, Sunday at 12.30 and Monday at 20.45).
So to be able to see all the matches of A league you must necessarily subscribe to DAZNwhich offers a starting cost of 30.99 euros for 12 monthly installments or 40.99 euros per month with the possibility of withdrawing for free with 30 days notice.
However, the situation could radically change in the near future. In fact, it is not excluded that the matches will also return unencrypted on Italia 1 and Canale 5. There Serie A League in fact it would be dealing with Mediaset for this possibility, given that the Biscione seems little interested in the pay TV sector given the failure of Mediaset Premium.
