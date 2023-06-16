Rome – The race to secure the rights to broadcast Serie A in Italy has restarted. Today, in fact, in the offices of the Serie A League in Milan the envelopes containing the offers to purchase the TV rights of the championship from 2024 onwards were opened: in via Rosellini they arrived the proposals by Dazn, Sky and MediasetWhile Amazon and Rai did not participate despite the rumors of the last few weeks that they were in the running.

However, offers are below the minimum of 1.15 billion euros per season indicated in the announcement, which is why the assembly has decided to start a phase of private negotiations, which will take place on 26 June: the protagonist will be a commission made up of five clubs, namely Bologna (with CEO Claudio Fenucci), Inter ( with the lawyer Angelo Cappellini), Lazio (with the patron Claudio Lotito), Naples (with the patron Aurelio De Laurentiis) and Udinese (with the vice president Campoccia), in addition to the managing director of the Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo.

If the private negotiations are not successful, the Lega Serie A “will proceed – reads a note – in the Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 June, with the opening of the offers received from six subjects in the context of the invitation to present proposals for the marketing and distribution of the Serie A channel, which will be followed by a phase of negotiation with the same six subjects”. In essence, therefore, if the commission of presidents and managers does not find an agreement with the broadcasters next 26 June on the day of private negotiationsthe idea is to bet strongly on the Lega channel option.

“We’ve had the opportunity to do some evaluations. Then the president will decide the best thing to do, but I think it will be a private negotiation and there will be very important negotiations. How long? Let’s hope for the end of the month», explained the managing director of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, as he left the meeting. “Amazon? We imagined that Amazon would not be there, in the end common sense will prevail on everyone’s side because the investment that will be made will be the right investment in terms of the value of Serie A », he concluded.

The assembly had opened, on the proposal of the president Lorenzo Casini, with a minute’s silence in memory of Silvio Berlusconi, former owner of Milan and Monza who passed away on 12 June at the age of 86. All the presidents and leaders stood up and remembered him with a long round of applause at the end of the minute’s silence.