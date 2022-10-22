The Fiorentina-Inter match ends 3-4 at the Franchi stadium for the 11th round of the Serie A championship. Between var and penalties comes the third consecutive victory for Simone Inzaghi’s team, after those against Salernitana and Sassuolo. The first to score is Nicolò Barella, who puts the Nerazzurri ahead in the second minute. Double for the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, who scores in the 15 ‘and then doubles on a penalty in the 73’.

For Vincenzo Italiano’s team Arthur Cabral scores in the 33rd minute from a penalty and doubles Jonathan Ikoné in the 60th minute. In the 90th minute, Luka Jović’s goal brings the two teams to a 3-3 draw but Henrikh Mkhitaryan will definitely decide the Inter win after the 5 ‘of recovery.