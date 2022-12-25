After coming out world champion with the Argentina national team, Ángel Di María wants to enjoy his holidays and later take the decision about his future calmly. The midfielder ends his contract in June 2023 with the Juventus and at the moment there is no news about an extension of it.

The Argentine midfielder arrived at La Vecchia Signora only in July of this year and although he was key to the Albiceleste’s crowning at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, his future in Turin is unclear. Before the World Cup, the ‘Noodle’ had 5 starts in 10 games played in the first part of the season.

However, for now it seems that the footballer is in no hurry to make a decision and will wait until the end of the season to analyze his options. The above according to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, who assured that angel di maria For now, he does not plan to change teams during the winter market.

The same source emphasized that the Argentine attacker wants to end his contract in June 2023 and then make a decision. So at least in the remainder of the A seriesand as far as the Turin team goes in the europa league and the Italian Cup, Di María will be available to Massimiliano Allegri.

On the other hand, some rumors had pointed out that Central Rosaryteam in which Fideo was formed before emigrating to Europe with the Benfica, could be an alternative for the player. But this would have been ruled out at least for the next 6 months.

We recommend you read

Di María arrived in Europe in 2007, at the age of 19, when he signed a contract with the Portuguese club. After three years he went to Real Madridwhere he had several of his best seasons and won a Champions League and a European Super Cup. In 2014 he went to Manchester United and spent only one year before arriving at psgfrom where he left just in July of this year.