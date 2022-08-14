“If you are having access problems, use the link in the Instagram stories to see Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli”. With these words Dazn warns his subscribers of the way to avoid the problems of watching the matches that have already returned to the first day of Serie A. At the start of the two Sunday postponements Dazn had released a note via Instagram: “Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing our platform. We are working hard to find a solution as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience. ” Then the problem was not solved and the second announcement arrived.