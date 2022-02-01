Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino one step away from his resignation: he will move to the USA. Beijing Olympics, Giovanni Malagò positive

The president of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino, will resign today. To bring it back is the Ansa. Dal Pinowhich is in the United States from the Christmas holidays, he made the decision and will formalize it in the same day with a letter. At the basis of the choice of Dal Pinowhich is driving the League for two years, his desire to move permanently with his family to live in the US.

The President of Cones, Giovanni Malagòwas found positive to the covid to a test carried out in his hotel a Beijing where he arrived yesterday for the Olympic Games. He learns it the Ansa. Malagòwhich is totally asymptomaticis in isolation under medical observation in a dedicated facility, where there are already other members of the International Olympic Committee (That is), according to the rules. Malagò received the call from the President of That is, Thomas Bachwho said he was sorry for this inconvenience and wished him a speedy recovery.