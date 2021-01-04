A career record 758th goal from the Charismatic player Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Yuvats beat Udenese 4–1 in Serie-A. After returning to the winning track on Sunday, the Yuvant’s team has reached number five in the table. In this match, Ronaldo scored two goals in the 31st and 70th minutes. Chiesa scored 49th and Diabala scored in injury time.

Zeglar scored in the 90th minute from the Eudanese side. This is Ronaldo’s 14th league goal of the season. Udinese now sit 13th and the team has not won a single in the last four matches. As reported by Gol.com, Ronaldo has also overtaken Brazilian legend Pelé’s record. Ronaldo has reached number two on the list of all-time goal footballers.

Ronaldo’s second goal of the match was the 758th goal of his career and with that he now surpassed former Brazilian striker Pelé’s 757 goals (680 clubs, 77 national teams). Ronaldo now has 758 goals.

Ronaldo has scored 656 goals for the club so far and 102 goals for his Portugal national team. The Czech Republic’s Jose Bicán is the number one player in scoring the most goals. Ronaldo is now just one goal behind from the match.