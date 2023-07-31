it’s still a month for dreaming: August, as we know, is made for getting a tan, relaxing and waiting for a transfer market for your favorite team. And something will happen, perhaps in the last few hours, before the closure scheduled for September 1st. In the meantime, however, there has already been a lot of business. And while waiting for the next ones, let’s try to see which players could be the positive surprise of the new championship after the shirt change. Let’s go in alphabetical order and start from one of the operations concluded when last season was still in full swing.