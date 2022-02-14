Serie A, the League chooses the new president: he will be the number one of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi. NOISE

There Serie A League it will have a new president from tomorrow. His name? Carlo Bonominumber one of Confindustria. After the resignation of February 1 of Paolo Dal Pino: the leaders of Italian football are working on an agreement that could involve a large, more likely very large slice of the 20 clubs.

Serie A, Carlo Bonomi: “the strong man” to obtain contributions from the Government

Well, the president of Confindustria is ready to sit at the helm of the presidents of A league: a candidacy born about five days ago, on which the consensus has gradually consolidated. As he writes Republicthe name of Bonomi embodies the three hinges that the clubs gave themselves in the assembly last week, the exploratory one: a name of unity, of the highest institutional profile and that it can represent the clubs with strength and credibility in front of the government, with which to support the requests to obtain adequate refreshments for the more than one billion annual contributions paid. And in this sense, who better than the leader of Confindustria?

To elect Carlo Bonomi, tomorrow, 14 preferences will be needed. That is two thirds of the assembly: a result that, according to the first rumors, would be widely within reach. Curiously, the League beheaded today, she would find herself on the same day to have a president, but also an ad acta commissioner for the modification of the Statute.

Today, Monday 14 February, in fact, the extension granted by the Football Association to implement the new guiding principles that bring the quorum for voting to 11, i.e. a simple majority, when not otherwise provided for by Law. And the federal president Gabriele Gravina he has no intention of giving more time. The question, therefore, is: what do you think Confindustria of the candidacy of Bonomi? Some say they are not at all convinced of the goodness of the operation. But the race has started and, tomorrow, it could already be over.

