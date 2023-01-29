The situation worsens for Juventus Turinthis time succumbed 0-2 as a local Allianz Stadium before the modest Monza in the match corresponding to the day 20 of the season 2022-2023 of the A series of Italy. The scorers were Patrick Ciurria to the minute 18 Y Dany Mota at 39′.

The first part was a sad demonstration of football for the Vecchia Signora who was down on the scoreboard minute 18 by work of Patrick Ciurriawho thanks to the assistance of machinehe won the back of kostic to mark the first favorable for the Monza.

Patrick Ciurria celebrates his goal against Juve EFE

When it seemed that a single goal would be enough to keep the juve against the ropes, the figure of the Portuguese appeared Dany Motawho took advantage of a long drive from the center of the field through the left lane, which he crossed to the front of the area, where the Lusitanian was to go head-to-head against szczenskybut a dribble was enough to 39′ to defeat the Polish goalkeeper and thus place the 0-2.

Dany Mota gave the final thrust EFE

Despite the good work done in the second timethe Vecchia Signora does not see the light at the end of the tunnel after the penalty of 15 points that has conditioned the entire current season and, almost certainly, the next one, since it sinks into the thirteenth position in the table with 23 pointsa 17 units of Champions League placeswhere they are far away, but increasingly closer to the decline.