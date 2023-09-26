Once again the italian soccer is being pointed out for off-field issues such as the one experienced in Napoli where the Rome Prosecutor’s Office has placed Aurelio De Laurentiispresident of the current Serie A champion on the list of suspects for accounting falsehood,

this by supposedly not giving real numbers of some hires.

Through a publication by the ANSA agency, the Prosecutor’s Office has begun the investigation against the manager, “The members of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office have proceeded to register the president of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, in the registry of suspects for the accusation of accounting falsehood,” it reads.

The case being investigated is that of the fictitious capital gains that would have been presented with the purchase of Victor Osimhem in 2020 for more than 70 million euros. This movement also generated some situations with the sale of some players who left for the arrival of the Nigerian for a much higher price than what was actually reported.

Victor Osimhem player who is involved in this issue | Photo: Napoli

The players who were sent to Lille as part of the payment they were Liguori, Manzi, Palmeiri and Karnezis who was the only one of the 4 who did have minutes but who later retired, this caused some conclusions to be generated such as that the signings of these elements

They were in a certain way “fake” because they did not appear in the club.

The operation was valued at 71.25 million euros but Napoli only paid 50, leaving 21.25 million in the air that was apparently distributed in the value of the 4 elements that they sent to the French team, but those numbers do not make sense to the Prosecutor’s Office because which

Now they are investigating it.

We must remember that this situation already happened just last season of the A series with the Juventus by not giving real numbers in their player movements, which in the end cost them the reduction of 15 points that now has them out of European competition.