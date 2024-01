Atalanta overwhelms Frosinone 5-0 in the postponement of the 20th matchday of Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Koopmeiners scored from a penalty in the 8th minute, Ederson in the 13th minute, De Ketelaere in the 14th minute, Zappacosta in the 84th minute and Holm in the 91st minute. With tonight's victory, Atalanta is placed fifth in the standings, one point behind Fiorentina, while Frosinone remains +2 from the safety zone.