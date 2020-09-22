The 0-0 between the AS Roma and Hellas Verona is subsequently rated 3-0 for Hellas. The reason for this is the appointment of a non-listed Roma professional.
First blow in the neck for the Roma in the new Serie A season. The already lame 0-0 win against Hellas Verona is now retrospectively rated as a 3-0 defeat from the Roma perspective, as Amadou Diawara was a player who was not listed in the official squad.
In Serie A, professionals from the age of 23 must be listed in the squad. The Roma, who have now lost a point, should appeal to the league’s sports court soon.
Leave a Reply