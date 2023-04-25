The Roman club has dethroned the Orange Padelclub, defending champion. Monviso Sporting Club finished in second place among men, Milano Padel among women

It is again the domain of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene, in the Serie A of Padel. The Roman club, which from 2015 to 2021 had won seven consecutive championships and which last year had given up the scepter of champion of Italy to Orange Padelclub, triumphed completely and totally in the Final Four for the championship, held at the ‘Happy Village of Terni. Aniene has not lost a single match in the final phase, with both the men’s and women’s teams. And it is therefore the first club to become champions of Italy in the era of distinct male/female competitions (previously the formations were mixed).

Male — The conclusion of the men’s tournament was spectacular, with Aniene and Monviso Sporting Club with full points before the final direct match. Which rewarded the Romans with a score of 2-1, opened by the success of the Suescun-Restivo couple and closed by Campagnolo-Nicoletti. See also Lecce, Baroni: "Against Lazio a prohibitive game, we need a perfect match"

Female — Shortly before, the women’s championship had also arrived, sealed by Aniene’s victory over Bolasport. With pairs of the level of Orsi-Marchetti and Pappacena-Triay, the Romans were essentially unapproachable for their opponents. Second place conquered by Milano Padel, who overtook Bolasport in the sprint.

Playouts — The playouts were also played at the Happy Village in Terni over the weekend: Villa Pamphili, Beinasco Padel, Milano Padel and SS Lazio won their place in Serie A for men, while Village Paddle and SS Lazio survived for women. Relegations in B among men for Village Paddle, Sun Padel Team, Bolasport and Mas Padel, in women for Beinasco Padel and Villa Pamphili.

