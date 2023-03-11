After scoring the winning goal for Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 of the europa league against Freiburg, angel di maria has confirmed that he is in talks with the Italian club to renew his contract with the Vecchia Signora.

He argentinian striker was happy for the team’s victory and expressed his desire to reach the final of the competition, as well as win both the Italian Cup as the europa league. Likewise, the “Noodle” also spoke about its renewal with the Juventusexpressing his satisfaction with the team and his appreciation for the support he has received after a difficult start at the club.

Juve’s coach Massimiliano Allegri praised the team’s work before Freiburg and especially highlighted the performance of angel di maria, describing her as “extraordinary”. Despite the victory, the strategist acknowledged that the team had difficulties choosing the last pass and pointed out that they need to improve in that aspect for the next round.

The technical director also analyzed the rematch that will be played in Germany, stating that it will not be easy, but that they have the advantage of having more space on the field. In general, the team is motivated and focused on its objectives and will do everything possible to continue advancing in the europa league and in the Italian Cup.