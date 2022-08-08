The championship and the Champions League start again, like following on television

Saturday 13 August the championship of A leaguewhile Thursday 25 August it will be the turn of Champions League, with the expected rite of draws. How to follow the matches on television, after the new agreements on television rights? Here is everything you need to know, to better follow the 2022/23 sports season.

Who broadcasts Serie A: Sky, NOW, DAZN and Tim

The complete transmission ofl Serie A championship (10 games every weekend) will be exclusively on DAZN, while on Sky or NOW it will be possible to see three co-exclusive games for each round. Alternatively, you can take out a subscription with Timmain sponsor of the championship.

Live matches – all weekend slots:

Saturday : the matches at 15.00 and 18.00 will go exclusively on DAZN, while those at 20.45 will be shared with Sky

Sunday : the 12.30 match is shared, while the remaining matches (scheduled at 15.00, 18.00 and 20.45) will be exclusively on DAZN

Monday: the 20.45 match, the so-called "Monday night", is broadcast in sharing.

With the agreement of 3 August, the DAZN app is ready to land on Sky. Here’s what changes for fans:

Serie A: Sky’s offer for fans

To see the games on this platform, you need to subscribe to the offer Sky Football. The channel is offered as a package with Sky TV, which includes news, entertainment, TV series Sky Original and international, documentaries and features Sky Q via internet and Sky HD. The DAZN app is also available on Sky, but you will have to anyway continue paying for two different subscriptions.

NOW’s proposal for football and sport

The package “Sport” and includes both football and other sports in the Sky bouquet, that is the Champions League until 2024 with 121 matches out of 137 per season, Serie A Tim with 3 matches out of 10 every day, Serie BKT, European football, motorsport, tennis and other sports. The cost is from 9.99 euros for the first month (instead of 14.99), but until August 17th. From the second month the subscription is automatically renewed at the list price (14.99 euros, in fact). It can be deactivated at any time, at least 24 hours before the expiry of the viewing period.

TimVision Football and Sport

This is the name of the package that Tim offers to fans who intend to follow Serie A. Costa 19.99 euros per month and gives also access to TimVision entertainment, DAZN matches, Infinity + with movies, TV series and the Champions League. In addition, the TimVision Box is also included.

The double proposal of DAZN: Standard and Plus

The streaming platform package costs 29.99 euros per month and includes: all exclusive football matches, cycling and motorsport events, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and NFL (the USA American football championship). This programming can be followed on Smart TV, Tablet, PC, Console or smartphone and now also via Sky. DAZN allows two types of subscription: Standard and Plus. The Standard version allows you to follow the programs simultaneously on two different devices, but only by connecting to the same Internet network of your home. With the Plus version, which costs 39.99 euros, you can instead use two different networks. As mentioned, according to recent agreements the DAZN app can now be used also from the Sky platform.

How to watch the Champions League on TV

The 2022/23 edition sees the participation of four Italian teams: Milan, Inter, Juve and Naples, on the field from 6 September. To follow the games there are five options: Mediaset, Sky, Now, Amazon Prime Video And Tim.

The Champions League on Prime Video

The Amazon channel has the exclusive best match of the Champions League League Wednesday evening, broadcast both on satellite TV and in streaming, through the Now and SkyGo app, as well as on devices such as PCs, tablets and smartphones. It costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month (the first month is free for new customers) and also includes films and TV series.

The Champions League on Sky

Sky broadcasts the matches of the Tuesday evening and all those on Wednesdaywith the exception of the challenge exclusively on Prime Video: it’s about 121 games out of 137. To see them, you need to subscribe to the Sky Sport package, which costs 30.90 euros per month, plus 9 euros for activation, and also includes Sky TV (Formula 1, MotoGP, tennis and basketball). To the new subscribers is being put up available a special offer of 30 days for the price of 9 euros, with a complete package of the whole Sky offer: Sky Tv, Sky Cinema, Sky Sport, Sky Kids and Sky Calcio, Netflix, Sky Q via the Internet and Peacock. After this period you can decide whether or not to continue with the subscription.

The Champions League on Now

Now will broadcast too 121 games out of 137 of the next Champions League. To see them, you have to subscribe to the “sport pass”, which costs € 14.99 per month and also includes three Serie A matches per matchday, Serie B, Europa League, Formula 1, tennis, Nba and other. The offer for new customers includes the first month at 9.99 euros, with the possibility of renewing the pass at least 24 hours before the end of the viewing period.

The Champions League on Mediaset and Infinity +

Canale 5 will broadcast 17 games unencrypted: the best match on Tuesday, the semifinals and the final. Infinity +, Mediaset’s streaming service, will broadcast 104 matches. With the 6-month (39 euro) or 12-month (69 euro) subscription, you can also follow the Direct Champions channel, which simultaneously broadcasts all the challenges on air at 21.00.

The Champions League on TimVision

Customers of the package TimVision Football and Sport can watch, thanks to TimVision Box, 104 Champions League games through Infinity +. THEAll the Serie A matches at Dazn are included in the subscription. Infinity + games can be followed up to two screens at the same time, on all compatible devices. The cost is 19.99 euros per month.

