The championship of Serie A 2022/23 starts earlier than usual due to the World Cup in Qatar, which will be played exceptionally in the winter months. It will be an event of little interest for the national team, given that it did not qualify; therefore, fans of the Italian football they will rely on the classic Championship and will cling to the hopes of experiencing good European cups. In today’s Serie A there is less money than in the past, and big purchases are made elsewhere; however, some weighty sponsorships nevertheless remained active. These include the logos of various car brands.

The three biggest sponsorships are those of Jeep with Juventus (homemade agreement, given the common denominator Exor), di Suzuki with Torino (here there is a geographical proximity, given that the Italian headquarters of the car manufacturer is in Robassomero, in the province of Turin) and Dacia with Udinese (in this case, the stadium was also renamed Dacia Arena). Some Italian newspapers anticipate the possibility that Roma will be sponsored by Toyotataking advantage of the fact that the owner family (the Friedkins) manage dealerships of the Japanese brand in the United States.

Toyota also appears through the brand Kinto on the shirts of Bologna, while DR Automobiles it will be on the sleeves of Sampdoria and on the front of the Verona shirt. BMW will be the automotive partner of Milan, the team that holds the Scudetto. Volvo is the official car of the Bergamo team, Atalanta.

As for tire manufacturers, Pirelli is a global partner of Inter (after many years of main sponsorship), while BF Goodrich has landed in Bologna. Ceat is partner of Torino.

Car dealerships and rental companies also take advantage of the great showcase of Italian football. Autotorino is partner of Cremonese, together with Bianchessi Auto And Bossoni Cars; Lombarda Motori of Monza; Autouno of Naples; De Mariani of Lecce; Brandini of Fiorentina; Autovia of Sassuolo. Leasys Rent will be on the sleeves of the Verona shirt.

Sparco is linked to many teams: it is she who provides the seats of the modern benches, on which the players can almost fall asleep from the comfort, rather than stand with their backs forward waiting to enter the field. BRC, which prepares the systems for LPG cars, is one of the sponsors of Torino. While Brembo is partner of Atalanta.