Everything indicates that Nuno Mendes will be one of the names next summer. At 18 years old, he has established himself as an indisputable one in the scheme of Rùben Amorim in Sporting de Portugal, undefeated leader of the Liga NOS, and the greats of Europe do not take their eyes off him. Manchester United, Liverpool or PSG have been competing for a long time, just like Real Madrid, as AS reported last January. The whites consider him the perfect replacement for a Marcelo who ends his contract in 2022 and who has definitely lost his step before the strength of Ferland Mendy.

Well, if the list was not wide enough, two new fighters appear in the ring ready to fight, Milan and Juventus, who intensify their interest after following them for a long time. As reported A Ball, rossoneri Y bianconeri They join the race to win one of the most promising full-backs on the continent, although they remember that it will not be an easy task. Mendes renewed his contract last January, which places a termination clause of 70 million euros (before it was 45) that will be difficult to reduce, given the potential and the competition that must be done with that of Sintra.

Mendes is a strong and fast winger with a marked offensive character, characteristics that enhance the 3-4-1-2 available to his coach, who Nuno plays as the left wing. In this way, together with the Spaniard Pedro Porro (on the right), one of the pairs of wingers with the greatest edge, future and danger in Europe. So far he has played 24 games with Sporting this season, in which he has scored a goal and distributed two assists, and which have led him to be an under-21 international with Portugal. Although following the progression it will not take long to knock down the door of the absolute.

Liverpool, first great rival

The team that came closest to snatching Sporting from its young promise in the past was Liverpool, since in the middle of the renovation it came to present an offer of about 22 million euros in the winter market, according to the Daily Mail. The interest net It made the player doubt, but finally he remained in the team that has seen him grow (he arrived at La Academia in 2010). In Madrid they were sure congratulated for that decision, but now they will have to face greater competition if they really want to turn Nuno Mendes into Marcelo’s heir …