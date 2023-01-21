Rome, Italy.- “This does not change anything, we must win points,” the Juventus coach reacted this Saturday, Massimiliano Allegrione day after the Turin club was penalized 15 points for accounting fraud in transfers.

The Juventus, third in Serie A, received fifteen penalty points on Friday from the Italian soccer federation, “to be purged in the current season,” the instance specifies, which will drop it to the middle of the table. The Turin club made it known that it would file an appeal with the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni).

This penalty greatly compromises Juve’s chances of finishing in one of the top four places in the league. A series, qualifying for the next Champions League. “That doesn’t change anything, we have to win points, tomorrow (Sunday) will be difficult, as Atalanta plays well and will be in good shape. We must take things stage by stage,” he said. Massimiliano Allegri at a press conference, the day before the match against the Bergamo team, sixth in the standings.

Massimiliano Allegri directing a match with Juventus/EFE

“We have 37 points before yesterday’s decision, one point away from second place, with a chance to qualify for the Champions League and maybe a chance for the title. Therefore, we must continue to do what we must do as the final decision will be within the next two months,” he added.

“There will be an appeal, as indicated by the club and its lawyers. If you look at the classification, we currently have 22 points (…). We must take game after game to achieve maximum points and come back,” he added.

Accused of having raised the sale prices of some players and recorded artificially fattened capital gains in their accounts, the Juventus was sanctioned on Friday with the withdrawal of 15 points by the Italian sports court.

His former boss, Andrea Agnelli, who officially left his duties this week, was also sanctioned with a two-year suspension, like other former managers of the team with the best record in the italian soccer (36 champion titles).

The club had been acquitted along with ten others in this dossier in the spring of 2022, but the federation’s court of appeal had accepted the federal prosecutor’s request to reopen the case, solely for the Turin club, given the elements transmitted by justice, which is also investigating the accounts of the “Old Lady”.