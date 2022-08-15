For the fourth time in the Italian championship the X mark is missing on the first day. All the best of last season get the three points
The first day of the Serie A 2022/23 championship goes into the archive leaving us two interesting statistical data. The first 10 games of the season ended without even a draw. It is only the fourth time that this has happened in Serie A history: previously it had happened in 1933/34, in 1934/35 and in 1971/72.
EIGHT “SISTERS”
–
In addition, the teams that finished last tournament in the top eight all managed to find success in their debut in the next championship.
