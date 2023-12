The Lega Serie A has made official the match times from the 20th to the 27th matchday. The big Inter-Juventus match will be played on 4 February at 8.45pm. Rescheduled matches for Inter, Napoli, Lazio and Fiorentina in the Super Cup from 21 to 25 January are also scheduled for February. Here are all the dates with complete indications for advances and postponements.

Twentieth matchday (13-14-15-16 January 2024): Genoa-Turin, Saturday 13 January, 3pm; Verona-Empoli, Saturday 13 January, 6pm; Monza-Inter, Saturday 13 January, 8.45pm; Lazio-Lecce, Sunday 14 January, 12.30pm; Cagliari-Bologna, Sunday 14 January, 3pm; Napoli-Salernitana, Sunday 14 January, 3pm*; Fiorentina-Udinese, Sunday 14 January, 6pm; Milan-Roma, Sunday 14 January, 8.45pm; Atalanta-Frosinone, Monday 15 January, 8.45pm; Juventus-Sassuolo, Tuesday 16 January, 8.45pm; * If Salernitana exits the Italian Cup, the game will be played on Saturday 13 January at 3pm

Twenty-first matchday (20-21 January, repechages 14-22-28 February 2024): Rome-Verona, Saturday 20 January, 6pm; Udinese-Milan, Saturday 20 January, 8.45pm; Frosinone-Cagliari, Sunday 21 January, 12.30pm; Empoli-Monza, Sunday 21 January, 3pm; Salernitana-Genoa, Sunday 21 January, 6pm; Lecce-Juventus, Sunday 21 January, 8.45pm; Bologna-Fiorentina, Wednesday 14 February, 7pm*; Turin-Lazio, Thursday 22 February, 8.45pm; Sassuolo-Napoli, Wednesday 28 February, 6pm*; Inter-Atalanta, Wednesday 28 February, 8.45pm*. * Fiorentina, Inter, Lazio and Napoli involved in the Super Cup.

Twenty-second matchday (26-27-28 January 2024): Cagliari-Turin, Friday 26 January, 8.45pm; Atalanta-Udinese, Saturday 27 January, 3pm; Juventus-Empoli, Saturday 27 January, 6pm; Milan-Bologna, Saturday 27 January, 8.45pm; Genoa-Lecce, Sunday 28 January, 12.30pm; Verona-Frosinone, Sunday 28 January, 3pm; Monza-Sassuolo, Sunday 28 January, 3pm; Lazio-Napoli, Sunday 28 January, 6pm; Fiorentina-Inter, Sunday 28 January, 8.45pm; Salernitana-Roma, Monday 29 January, 8.45pm.

Twenty-third matchday (2-3-4-5 February 2024): Lecce-Fiorentina, Friday 2 February, 8.45pm; Empoli-Genoa, Saturday 3 February, 3pm; Udinese-Monza, Saturday 3 February, 3pm; Frosinone-Milan, Saturday 3 February, 6pm; Bologna-Sassuolo, Saturday 3 February, 8.45pm; Turin-Salernitana, Sunday 4 February, 12.30; Napoli-Verona, Sunday 4 February, 3pm; Atalanta-Lazio, Sunday 4 February, 6pm; Inter-Juventus, Sunday 4 February, 8.45pm; Roma-Cagliari, Monday 5 February, 8.45pm.

Twenty-fourth matchday (9-10-11-12 February 2024): Salernitana-Empoli, Friday 9 February, 8.45pm; Cagliari-Lazio, Saturday 10 February, 3pm; Roma-Inter, Saturday 10 February, 6pm; Sassuolo-Turin, Saturday 10 February, 8.45pm; Fiorentina-Frosinone, Sunday 11 February, 12.30pm; Bologna-Lecce, Sunday 11 February, 3pm; Monza-Verona, Sunday 11 February, 3pm; Genoa-Atalanta, Sunday 11 February, 6pm; Milan-Napoli, Sunday 11 February, 8.45pm; Juventus-Udinese, Monday 12 February, 8.45pm.

Twenty-fifth matchday (16-17-18 February 2024): Turin-Lecce, Friday 16 February, 7pm; Inter-Salernitana, Friday 16 February, 9pm; Napoli-Genoa, Saturday 17 February, 3pm; Verona-Juventus, Saturday 17 February, 6pm; Atalanta-Sassuolo, Saturday 17 February, 8.45pm; Lazio-Bologna, Sunday 18 February, 12.30; Empoli-Fiorentina, Sunday 18 February, 3pm; Udinese-Cagliari, Sunday 18 February, 3pm; Frosinone-Roma, Sunday 18 February, 6pm; Monza-Milan, Sunday 18 February, 8.45pm.

Twenty-sixth matchday (23-24-25-26 February 2024): Bologna-Verona, Friday 23 February, 8.45pm; Sassuolo-Empoli, Saturday 24 February, 3pm; Salernitana-Monza, Saturday 24 February, 6pm; Genoa-Udinese, Saturday 24 February, 8.45pm; Juventus-Frosinone, Sunday 25 February, 12.30; Cagliari-Napoli, Sunday 25 February, 3pm; Lecce-Inter, Sunday 25 February, 6pm; Milan-Atalanta, Sunday 25 February, 8.45pm; Rome-Turin, Monday 26 February, 6.30pm; Fiorentina-Lazio, Monday 26 February, 8.45pm.

Twenty-seventh matchday (1-2-3-4 March 2024): Lazio-Milan, Friday 1 March, 8.45pm; Udinese-Salernitana, Saturday 2 March, 3pm; Monza-Roma, Saturday 2 March, 6pm; Turin-Fiorentina, Saturday 2 March, 8.45pm; Verona-Sassuolo, Sunday 3 March, 12.30pm; Empoli-Cagliari, Sunday 3 March, 3pm; Frosinone-Lecce, Sunday 3 March, 3pm; Atalanta-Bologna, Sunday 3 March, 6pm; Napoli-Juventus, Sunday 3 March, 8.45pm; Inter-Genoa, Monday 4 March, 8.45pm.