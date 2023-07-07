The curtain will open with the Italian champions Napoli on Saturday 19 August at 18.30 in the home of Frosinone (at the same time also Empoli-Verona)
Lega Serie A has released the schedule for the first four days of the next championship. The opening of the dances, Saturday 19 August at 18.30, will be up to the Italian champions of Naples, away in Frosinone. The Inter-Milan derby, in the fourth round, will be played on Saturday 16 September at 18. Here is the whole program in detail.
Saturday 19 August: 18.30 Empoli-Verona (Dazn), Frosinone-Naples (Dazn); 20.45 Genoa-Fiorentina (Dazn), Inter-Monza (Dazn / Sky)
Sunday 20 August: 18.30 Rome-Salernitana (Dazn), Sassuolo-Atalanta (Dazn); 20.45 Lecce-Lazio (Dazn/Sky), Udinese-Juventus (Dazn)
Monday 21 August: 18.30 Turin-Cagliari (Dazn/Sky); 20.45 Bologna-Milan (Dazn)
Saturday 26 August: 18.30 Frosinone-Atalanta (Dazn/Sky), Monza-Empoli (Dazn); 20.45 Verona-Rome (Dazn), Milan-Turin (Dazn/Sky)
Sunday 27 August: 18.30 Fiorentina-Lecce (Dazn), Juventus-Bologna (Dazn); 20.45 Lazio-Genoa (Dazn/Sky), Naples-Sassuolo (Dazn)
Monday 28 August: 18.30 Salernitana-Udinese (Dazn); 20.45 Cagliari-Inter (Dazn)
Friday 1 September: 18.30 Sassuolo-Verona (Dazn); 20.45 Rome-Milan (Dazn)
Saturday 2 September: 18.30 Bologna-Cagliari (Dazn/Sky), Udinese-Fiorentina (Dazn); 20.45 Atalanta-Monza (Dazn/Sky), Naples-Lazio (Dazn)
Sunday 3 September: 18.30 Inter-Fiorentina (Dazn), Turin-Genoa (Dazn); 20.45 Empoli-Juventus (Dazn/Sky), Lecce-Salernitana (Dazn)
Saturday 16 September: 15 Juventus-Lazio (Dazn); 18 Inter-Milan (Dazn); 20.45 Genoa-Naples (Dazn/Sky)
Sunday 17 September: 12.30 Cagliari-Udinese (Dazn/Sky); 15 Frosinone-Sassuolo (Dazn), Monza-Lecce (Dazn); 18 Fiorentina-Atalanta (Dazn); 20.45 Rome-Empoli (Dazn)
Monday 18 September: 18.30 Salernitana-Turin (Dazn); 20.45 Verona-Bologna (Dazn/Sky)
