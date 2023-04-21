The Milanese, opponents in the Champions League Euroderby, will play in both rounds on the same day; Atalanta-Juventus Sunday 7 at 12.30
The Lega Serie A has announced the advances and postponements of the 33rd and 34th day of Serie A. Next week, after the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, those of the following three rounds will arrive. Here is the complete programme.
33rd DAY
—
Tuesday 2 May at 20.45 Udinese-Naples; Wednesday 3 at 18 Atalanta-Spezia, Juventus-Lecce, Salernitana-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Turin; Wednesday 3 at 21 Hellas Verona-Inter, Lazio-Sassuolo, Milan-Cremonese, Monza-Roma; Thursday 4 at 20.45 Empoli-Bologna.
34th DAY
—
Saturday 6 May at 15 Milan-Lazio; Saturday 6 at 18 Rome-Inter; Saturday 6 at 20.45 Cremonese-Spezia; Sunday 7 at 12.30 Atalanta-Juventus; Sunday 7 at 15 Turin-Monza and Udinese-Sampdoria; Sunday 7 at 18 Naples-Fiorentina; Sunday 7 at 20.45 Lecce-Hellas Verona; Monday 8 at 18.30 Empoli-Salernitana; Monday 8 at 20.45 Sassuolo-Bologna.
