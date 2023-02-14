Salernitana, Davide Nicola at risk of exemption

Davide Nicola risks being exonerated again. After that then returned a few weeks, now it seems that we are back to square one. In the following 4 games, the coach (who entered the race a year ago leading patron Iervolino’s team to save themselves in Serie A) won one game (2-1 in Lecce) and lost 3: two against the big names, namely Naples (0-2) and Juventus (0-3), the last one in the last few hours in Verona (1-0). The knockout of Bentegodi weighs heavily, because it was a direct clash in the fight not to relegatewith the Scaligeri third from bottom who are approaching Salernitana (17 points against 21 in the middle of Spezia at 19).

Salernitana, Davide Nicola exonerated? The full coach in his place

In the event of Davide Nicola’s exemption, there are many names of the coaches at stake for its replacement: that of Leonardo Simple and also opens the track that leads to Vincent Montella (now in Turkey on the Adanaspor bench but could free himself). Then beware of assumptions Iachini, Donadoni and Paulo Sousa. According to the Corsport, “contacted again also Gattuso, who would have declined. It also mentions the name of Fariolialso in Turkey at Alanyaspor”. But first of all, patron Iervolino will have to decide what to do on Davide Nicola’s bench.

