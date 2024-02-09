Serie A 22/23 accounts: Inter-Milan and Juventus…

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported the tables of the individual clubs in the 2022-23 Serie A, with all the balance sheet numbers and comparisons with the balance sheets closed on 30 June 2023. The sports newspaper RCS explains how to read the previous statistics: revenues and costs are net of capital gains and losses from the sale of players. The capital gains-losses item is the balance between the capital gains and losses from the sale of players. Net debts are the difference between debits and credits. Juventus' costs are recalculated with amortization (relating, for example, to the purchasing campaign), devaluations and provisions, to bring them into line with those of other companies. Let's see the tables relating to the 3 sisters: from Gerry Cardinale's Milan (which has the best numbers, net debts of 169 million and an even balance between revenues and costs) at Inter against Suning (705 million net debt), moving on to Juventus led by Exor (574 million net debts)

MILAN

Revenues: 404.3 million euros

Costs: 389.6 million euros

Plus-losses: 0.2 million euros

Net result: 6.1 million euros

Net debts: 169.6 million euros

INTER

Revenues: 393.6 million euros

Costs: 464.9 million euros

Plus-losses: 28.22 million euros

Net result: -85.4 million euros

Net debts: 705.4 million euros

JUVENTUS

Revenues: 460.5 million euros

Costs: 606.4 million euros

Plus-losses: 46.7 million euros

Net result: -123.7 million euros

Net debts: 574 million euros

Serie A accounts: Napoli, Milan, Atalanta smile with the + sign

Beyond the 3 sisters, as Gazzetta.it shows, only 6 Serie A 2022-23 clubs closed the financial year in profit. Among these the Cremonesecurrently in B. The others are Naples, Milan, Atalanta, Sassuolo and Lecce. Aurelio De Laurentiis' club scores a great +79.7, a record in the history of the Italian Champions. Well, Milan returned to the “+” sign on their balance sheet after 17 years, demonstrating the excellent work undertaken by Elliott and which is continuing with RedBird. To underline, Atalanta, in profit for the seventh time in a row: the Dea closes 22/23 with +5.6 million euros