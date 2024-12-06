Matchday 15 of Serie A will begin this Friday, December 6, with an interesting clash between Inter – Parma and will end with the duel that faces

AC Monza and Udinese. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Naples has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leadership of Serie A. Followed by closing the positions that give access to Champions League.

The most outstanding team

Napoli is the leader of Serie A

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Juventus, Como, AC Monza and Venezia are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Rome, Lecce and Hellas Verona

They continue fighting to avoid the relegation spots to Serie A.

Among all the matches of the day in Serie A, the

Inter – Parma (18h/ DAZN), Juventus – Bologna (18h/ DAZN) and Rome – Lecce (20h/ DAZN). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of Serie A.

On this day of Serie A the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Inter – Parma,

Juventus – Bologna and Rome – Lecce.

Currently, the Atalanta is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Hellas Verona has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

Mateo Retegui is the leader of Serie A

On an individual level, the Serie A stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green Mateo Reteguiwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Nuno Tavares as the tournament’s top assistant.