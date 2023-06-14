Characterized by particular graphics, the sphere is inspired by the rich Italian tradition in motorsport. Bastoni and Giroud are the testimonials of the promotional campaign
Puma Orbita will be the new Serie A 2023/24 ball. Presented with the campaign Play it Like starring Alessandro Bastoni and Olivier Giroud, the ball is available from 14 June. It is inspired by the rich Italian tradition in motorsport which, just like football, unites people of different social status and backgrounds, united by a passion for their team. The Puma Orbita ball features bold graphics that translate into a configuration of 12 large star-shaped panels, to offer a reduced number of seams, allowing for a better connection with the ball.
Cutting edge technology
—
The Fifa Quality Pro Orbit uses cutting-edge technology to create an optimal ball that retains its shape and allows for less water absorption. Poe foam is added to increase touch sensitivity, providing a firmer feel and better bounce consistency. In addition, the 1.2 mm textured 3D Pu surface improves aerodynamics and increases abrasion resistance, extending the life.
