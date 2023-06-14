Puma Orbita will be the new Serie A 2023/24 ball. Presented with the campaign Play it Like starring Alessandro Bastoni and Olivier Giroud, the ball is available from 14 June. It is inspired by the rich Italian tradition in motorsport which, just like football, unites people of different social status and backgrounds, united by a passion for their team. The Puma Orbita ball features bold graphics that translate into a configuration of 12 large star-shaped panels, to offer a reduced number of seams, allowing for a better connection with the ball.