The presentation of the 2023/2024 Serie A Timing Calendar will be broadcast live on Wednesday 5 July at 12.

The championship starts with the first day on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August, a single midweek round scheduled for 27 September and four stops for the national teams on 10 September, 15 October, 19 November and 24 March. The championship will end on May 26, 2024. The Italian Cup will start on August 6 with the preliminary round. The thirty-second on August 13, the sixteenth on November 1. The round of 16 is scheduled for 6 and 20 December and 10 and 17 January, while the quarter-finals are scheduled for 31 January while the semi-finals will be played in April (first leg on 3 and return on 24). The final will be played on 15 May.