Between the lines of nominations for the second day of Serie A 2023-2024, a historical novelty stands out: the referee Daniele Doveri of the Rome 1 section has in fact been indicated to direct the match between Verona and Rome, scheduled for Saturday evening at 20.45 at the ‘Bentegodi’ stadium. A choice that therefore totally nullifies the territorial foreclosure with a Roman referee called to referee one of the two teams in the capital. A ‘battle’ of the designator Gianluca Rocchi, which effectively drops a taboo and opens up new scenarios, with other ‘Roman’ referees (such as La Penna, Fourneau and Marini) now potentially designable for Rome and Lazio.

Doveri – born in Volterra, then moved to Rome with his family when he was still a boy and resident in the capital – belonged to the Aprilia section and then moved to that of Rome 1 “Generoso Dattilo” of which he has been President since December 2021. Just Doveri , in an exclusive interview with Sky Sport a week ago – held in Cascia at the end of the pre-season meeting of the referees and CAN assistants – he had already spoken of this possibility saying he was ready: “I’d be happy to referee Roma and Lazio – they had been his words- It would be a cultural step forward”.

No sooner said than done. With Rocchi who had already designated him as fourth man in Sassuolo-Roma. Now a further step forward, after the “provincial” foreclosure had already fallen with the referee Pasqua from the Tivoli section who had refereed Lazio and Sozza from the Seregno section to manage Milan and Inter. In the past, the absolute exception to this criterion had been represented by the designation of the ‘Milanese’ Paolo Casarin, Venetian by birth but from the Milan section, who in 1977 had refereed the derby between Milan and Inter, the latter as opponents for Rivera and Mazzola.