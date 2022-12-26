Breath of fresh air for Nicola’s team who find the second success in a row thus trying to get away from the slums of the standings. Trieste and Venice ok against Trento and Sassari

Boxing Day with the matches of the 12th day of A: Tortona-Treviso opened, it closed at 20.30 with Brescia-Reggiana.

Tortona-Treviso 90-95 — Treviso gives continuity to the victory against Brindisi and overcomes Tortona, who thus sees the PalaFerraris conquered for the second consecutive round. The victory is by five points, but the result was in the balance until the last second, with the Venetians who interpreted the first part of the match better, especially in the three-point shot, led by a man Iroegbu anywhere from 31 points and by a Banks from almanacchi, after he scored his 2000th point in Serie A and the 4000th in his career in the 8th minute. Daum and Macura, moreover inconstant in the cycle of the match, were not enough for Derthona, often reaching one point from the hook in the final but always conceding the basket that held the rubber band still. Treviso without Sokolovski and Sorokas, the ex on duty, starts cleanly with three triples on 6-9 in the 3′, reaching 10-17 in mid-quarter, with 5/6 from outside. The first period closes 18-26. In the second, speed and shots increase, but with more inaccuracy. The +10 comes with a triple from Iroegbu in the 13th minute. Macura 17” from the break puts the triple which sends the interval on 41-47 at the long break. Furious restart of Derthona who in 100” recovers the gap and puts himself in front 48-47, with two free throws and a triple from Macura and the basket from Daum. Banks however shakes his hands, two free throws and a basket, and Treviso in an instant returns to 54-59 on 26 and Iroegbu maintains the lead, breaking at 65-75. Bombs from Macura and Candi put Dethona back to -6, Christon leads to -3 in the middle of the period 8-0 in the open partial. 4′ from the end Daum, 21 points, signs the overtaking triple 84-82, immediately rejected by Bank, 29 personal. It remains on +1 for Treviso for a couple of minutes, in the final everything is played in the line in the last 12” and the game ends on +5 (Stefano Brocchetti).

Derthona: Macura 22, Daum, 21, Christon 14

Treviso: Iroegbu 31, Banks 29.

Trieste-Trento 74-68 — With merit, at the end of a match controlled by the opening tap-off, Trieste surpasses Trento and earns two fundamental points in the run-up to safety. Legovich’s formation did well, with Bartley and Spencer in evidence, Dolomiti Energia was too discontinuous which, however, had the ball to equalize in the final seconds. Atkins’ mistake mocked by the iron doomed the guests to defeat. The signing of the ex, Andrejs Grazulis, on the first basket of the match but Trieste is off to a better start with triples by Davis and Bartley who, at 6-2, give the match a first address. Landlords always ahead, Trento remains in close contact and inserts Forray for Luca Conti who struggles to keep up with Bartley’s physicality. The area called by Molin bathes the red and white powder, the guests take advantage of it and sign the overtaking with Forray on 12-13. Between the end of the first and the beginning of the second quarter Legovich chooses the all-Italian quintet: inside Ruzzier, Campogrande, Deangeli, Lever and Vildera and it’s the triple from Campogrande and a free kick from Vildera who sign the 21-17 bringing back the inertia in the hands of the landlords. It’s Trieste’s best moment which finds its Americans and extends first on 33-26 signed by Bartley’s triple then on 36-28 propitiated by Gaines’ three-point game. Trento struggles from three but relies on the intelligence of Flaccadori (13 at the interval) who triggers a positive Atkins (11 points) under the scoreboards and contains the gap to 44-39 at the long interval. Bartley, Gaines and an excellent Spencer try to open the second half. Trieste escapes 50-39 then, in the most difficult moment, Trento climbs on the shoulders of captain Forray who with two consecutive bombs puts it back in the game at 56-61. Unsportsmanlike foul to Bartley, Crawford’s two out of two from the line and the subsequent basket and foul by Atkins bring the result back to a draw. Again Bartley and Spencer to take on the weight of Trieste’s attack, points and presence in the area that give the home side a consistent advantage over 69-62. Trento tries until the end dragged by Flaccadori, at 71-68 with thirty seconds to go he has possession of the overtime in his hand but Atkins’ triple turns on the iron and after giving the impression of making a mockery of Molin’s formation who, on the rebound, he doesn’t convert with Crawford. The foul on Bartley and the free throws of the Trieste guard close the match giving pure oxygen to the Trieste rankings (Lorenzo Gatto). See also Serie A, the closing of the market will still be at Gallia in Milan

Trieste: Bartley 24, Gaines 14, Spencer 13

Trent: Flaccadori 21, Atkins 18, Forray, Crawford 10

Venice-Sassari 86-76 — Umana tames Sassari from a distance (86-76) with a spectacular second part in defense, expulsion for Piero Bucchi in the final. Reyer without Moraschini (flu) and Brooks (second degree injury to the pectineus muscle of the left thigh against Prometey), De Raffaele recovers after more than a month and a half captain Bramos (out in Sima rotations), out Gentile in Banco. Reyer contracted at the start, Sassari shoots from the perimeter (4-9). Spissu, first time as an ex against Banco, revives Venice (15-12), but Banco di Sardegna reverses the partial in the final part of the fraction (18-21). Diop extends the 9-0 outside (18-23) at the beginning of the second set, Jones and Stephens are burdened with 3 fouls, Freeman sounds the charge and the Umana hangs up and overcomes (31-30) pushed by the incursions of Watt. Bramos is doing well, and it shows, despite the long absence, the second part of the quarter with overtaking and counter-overtaking, balance at the siren (39-39). Always balanced game (47-47), then gets his hands on the Parks game (10 rebounds), especially under the scoreboards. Reyer takes off with Granger (56-51), but it’s the former Napoli who puts a heavy triple on the siren (61-53). Empty pass by Reyer (61-57) at the beginning of the last quarter, Granger took the reins of the game, supported by Spissu, while Bucchi only got glimpses of initiative from Robinson and Diop, too imprecise, however, in his free throws. Willis from double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), Venice takes off (74-64), Banco goes back only to -7 (80-73), Watt (22 points) dominates under the basket (80-71), at 57 ” from the end Bucchi protests for a referee decision, first technical and then expulsion with 5 free throws for Reyer who takes a step forward towards the Final Eight (Michele Contessa).

Venice: Watts 22, Granger 15, Spissu 13, Willis 12

Sassari: Dowe 16, Bendzius 12, Robinson 11, Kruslin and Diop 10

Milan-Varese 96-84 — Clear success for Milan who knocks out Varese in the historic Lombard derby, 96-84. Controlled match from the start for AX who escapes dragged by Baron and Hall, in the second half the great ex Davies dominates, Openjobmetis does not collapse thanks to the excellent performance of Caruso and the flare-ups of Ross. After the heroic comeback with Monaco last Friday Milan starts again with the triples, from the corners Baron-Luwawu-Cabarrot-Melli for the first break of the AX, 10-3. Try to react courageously Varese on the Caruso-Ross axis, the host centre's excellent offensive rebound worth minus 4, 15-11. In total confidence the Italian champions who find new life with Davies and Hall, Baron enchants with his shot from the perimeter for the first double-digit advantage, 23-11. Without fear Openjobmetis, Ross and Brown raise the pace and put two bombs, Olimpia firmly holds the command of the operations thanks to the extraordinary experience of Hines, 36-21. AX that capitalizes on the many fouls, and consequent trips to the line, by the guests, effortlessly Milan manages the advantage that exceeds 20 points after the solitary escape of Davies, 44-23. Caruso is certainly the best in terms of impact among the Varese players without an important terminal like Owens, the solidity of Biligha and Hall produces yet another break of the Italian champions, 57-32 in the middle of the match. Unchanged canvas after the long break, Hall resumes hitting from distance, Davies is precious on both sides of the field, 62-34 of the great ex of the day. Luwawu-Cabarrot leaves the scene, unsportsmanlike after the coach in the first half, Openjobmetis tries to mend the gap, 64-47 after Woldetensae's lucky triple and Caruso's basket. Partial of 10-0 for the guests who arrive up to minus 15 thanks to the flames of Ross, Hines and Melli bring the AX back to an absolutely safe level, 82-60 at the penultimate siren. Fourth period in controlled administration for the Italian champions with a super Davies, first by captain Ferrero and then by Johnson the last high notes of a Varese who was always combative until the final siren, 96-84 (Marco Taminelli).

AX Milan:Davies 20, Luwawu-Cabarrot 12, Melli, Baron, Hall 11 Openjobmetis Varese:Ross 21, Caruso 19, Johnson 12