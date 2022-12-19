Pinerolo-Casalmaggiore 3-2 (18-25, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13) A match that seemed closed several times and that seemed not to know which way to go in the end rewards Pinerolo after five sets, two of which to the advantages, with an often surprise ending, thus in the postponement of the 12th of women’s A-1. Thus Pinerolo takes the second consecutive victory, stopping the series of Cremona at four. At the start it’s point to point, then when Ungureanu launches Pinerolo on 9-6, Casalmaggiore – who leaves Carlini at rest by throwing Scola at the dribble – responds with his best weapon (at least tonight), namely the block, which overturns the set on ’11-13 thanks to the work of Perinelli in serving and Melandri in front of the net. When Lohuis also grows, Heavy Transport no longer descends from a safe distance and closes ahead. The second set doesn’t offer great ideas, but has the final surprise in store. Lohuis seems to decide it with a block, putting two in a row, then Ungureanu takes hold of her teammates and leads Pinerolo to the set point at 25-24.

It looks done

—

It seems made on Frantti’s attack evaluated out, instead the challenge draws Casalmaggiore, who then goes up 2-0 with Melandri’s block on Ungureanu. Third set in swing: Casalmaggiore travels +3 at an altitude of 10 and seems to be able to travel with the wind in the sails, but Grajber raises the Piedmontese up to the advantage: 13-12. So Dimitrova’s experience is needed, who returned to the field at the end of the second set, even if Pinerolo climbs up to 17-15. Then the mistakes of Prandi and Moro allow Casalmaggiore to get back on track: the scoreboard is also wrong, then from 21-20 restored after 5 very long minutes (nothing but Var!) the final rush starts. The visitors miss two lines in a row, Pinerolo doesn’t close it and mess up in reception and with Malual it goes 23-23. Frantti wastes the match point twice and Zago the wall twice for 26-24. At this point Pinerolo takes it in hand and dominates with Ungureanu who feeds the comeback from 7-8 to 14-9. Casalmaggiore seems to have pulled the plug (in attack he no longer gets half of it right) and the Piedmontese are waiting for nothing else, dragged by a growing Zago. Gray joins the party and the fifth set becomes the unexpected epilogue up until half an hour before but this point is taken for granted. For the first time the inertia of the match didn’t change: Pinerolo dominated the tie break at 3-0 and then at 5-1. Casalmaggiore on 11-10 just when he seems to be back against the wall, with the reception crumbling, thanks to the revived Frantti. However, when Bortoli goes to serve, Casalmaggiore no longer defends and Pinerolo makes the feat of 2 points.