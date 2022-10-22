Monza-Pinerolo 3-1 (25-16, 25-17, 27-29, 25-13)

In their seasonal debut, Gaspari’s girls win 3-1, crushing Wash4green Pinerolo in the first two sets. In the third, Carletti’s entry changes the history of the match, and the Piedmontese are shortened in character. In the fourth, however, Monza rebounds, dominating against the wall, and closes by taking the entire stake. Gaspari (who only had the last survivors from the world championship Orro, Sylla and Stevanovic this week) starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Davyskiba-Stysiak crushers, Folie-Rettke in the center, Negretti free (Parish church stops with a neck problem following of an involuntary blow suffered by Stysiak to the Fusco trophy). As the first sextet in A1 in the history of Pinerolo coach Marchiaro (a former having coached here in the youth teams over 10 years ago) chooses Prandi in the direction opposite to Zago (another ex, protagonist of the promotion of Vero Volley in A-1 in 2016), Grajber and Ungureanu in the band, Akrari and Trnkova in the middle with Moro free. The first set was without history right from the start, with Monza making a break 6-0 for the 7-1 on Stysiak’s batting round. Pinerolo struggled in reception (even with the entry of Bussoli and Carletti) and immediately struggled. From 13-4 to 20-8 is a moment (with Folie and Stysiak protagonists), then the Piedmontese shorten before Rettke’s final outburst (2 attacks and 1 ace) that closes the set 25-16. There is a bit more struggle in the second fraction (9-8), but when Monza accelerates Pinerolo seems helpless. In one amen it is 22-14, even after the entries of Candi, Sylla (much applauded) and the return horse Begic. Thompson is boss with attacks of various kinds (7 points), Zago misses a lot in attack, and Monza closes 25-17 (2-0). Wash4green tries at the beginning of the third set (2-4 with a good moment from Akrari), Monza immediately responds with 3 attacks in a row by Davyskiba and passes forward. The clubs are the masters, but from 12-7 the Piedmontese overtake (13-14) with Carletti (inside for a foul Zago) and Trnkova. Monza struggles because Pinerolo touches so much on the wall, and the teams go hand in hand. Ungureanu loads the guest attack on his shoulders, and on 20-22 Gaspari calls his second timeout. Marchiaro stops the game for a ball on the ground, but the video check gives him wrong (22-23 before Davyskiba’s draw). Advantages with long exchanges and emotions, but in the end Carletti and Thompson’s error prolong the match. Monza senses the danger and rises in tone to the wall (4 in 9-4 at the start). Pinerolo tries, but Monza does not let anyone pass and closes 25-13.