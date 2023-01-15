Tricolors and Tuscans and they start badly with Busto and Vallefoglia, then they come out at a distance and win by 3 points

Conegliano-Busto Arsizio 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21)

Conegliano had to sweat against Busto to win the three points, ahead of a full house at Palaverde, and compensated for some absences and limited rotations with individual players. In fact, Santarelli has to give up Lubian and Pericati, as well as the new signing Samedy, and lines up Wolosz diagonally with Haak, Plummer and Cook in the band, Squarcini and Fahr in the center and De Gennaro free. Musso responds with Lloyd, Montibeller, Omoruyi, Degradi, Olivotto, Zakchaiou and Zannoni. Busto’s block is decisive for orienting the first set. Two times each Haak and Plummer find the road blocked, while the defensive phase of the Panthers is often in hiding (9-12). Conegliano isn’t brilliant, Busto plays without fear and with greater aggression and reaches the maximum advantage on 14-18. The panthers try to get closer (17-18 and then 19-21), but on 21-23 Degradi closes the best exchange of the match. Conegliano cancels two set points, the decisive one puts Montibeller on the ground. The landlords find the percentages and points of Haak and Plummer, in addition to the first points of the match of Fahr (10-7). Omoruyi continues to punch diagonally and in parallel (14-12). Then comes a few more mistakes by Busto and greater attention from the panthers in block defense. Conegliano evens the score with three winning blocks in the last exchanges with Fahr, Gennari and Haak. Musso inserts Stigrot for Degradi, Santarelli keeps Gennari and De Kruijf in the field. It is the Dutch who leads the block, while yellow and blue reception rises above 70%. Busto falls in all the fundamentals and remains in the wake until the middle of the third set. Conegliano also pushes hard with Cook and Haak (two aces in a row, 5 in total for the panthers in the set) and builds the decisive break to overturn the score. Prosecco Doc Imoco, which starts again with Squarcini in place of Fahr, however starts playing around again and concedes some easy points to Busto (8-10). Two blocks by Squarcini and Wolosz give some breathing room (13-11), but the grit of Degradi and Olivotto bring the tie back to 15. Conegliano escapes to 22-17, but Busto comes back up to 22-21. In the end, the panthers regain order in the game and keep the lead in the standings, thinking a bit about the Italian Cup and already Wednesday about the Champions League, with the home match against Mulhouse. (Mirco Cavallin) See also The pitched battle between female soccer players that began with a father's insult

Vallefoglia-Scandicci 1-3 (25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 19-25)

Scandicci strikes the ninth. Savino del Bene finds the ninth consecutive victory between the cup and the championship and conquers the field of Urbino in a comeback. Vallefoglia fights and for a while plays equal, then goes down the distance without ever disfiguring. It’s the first at home for the new signings from the Marches, with Andrea Drews in the lead, Scandicci has just signed the Chinese setter Yao Di, in place of the former captain Malinov, who ended up in Florence. Kosheleva has an intestinal virus and Papa starts in his place. In the first set the balance is not broken: 4-4, 7-7, 10-10 with a good game. In the middle of the set Yao Di enters, Papa shoots from the side on 16-13. Super Drews serves the best and there is an immediate 19-13 (6-0 break) also with Aleksic. The guests react (23-21), Piani, as soon as he enters, sends everyone to the first rest (25-21), despite the 9 points of a splendid Antropova. Second set: 2-2, 4-4, 7-8, then Scandicci puts the arrow: 8-13 on Di Iulio’s batting turn. Tigers push and nibble: 13-16 on Drews bomb service. Another external tear: 13-18, but the score is a rubber band (16-19). An immense Drews signs on 19-21, Furlan is also seen on the field but that’s not enough: it ends 19-25 with Antropova never paying (8 points in the second half) to dictate the law and the block to make the difference. In the third set Savino Del Bene (3-6) got off to a better start, still effective with the block. It’s 6-10, 7-12 and then 10-13 and 11-14, the locals are more foul even in serve. A mistake by D’Odorico launches Scandicci on 13-18, which soon becomes 18-25. Barbolini’s girls lead in the fourth set 2-4, 3-7, Vallefoglia is always there to breathe down the neck: 8-9. Antropova is “illegal”, she is 9-13 with Zhu. The Megabox never gives up and is 15-17 with an excellent Hancock. The guests stretch and maintain a reassuring advantage: 17-21 until 19-25. (Camilla Cataldo) See also WEC | Porsche wants Ye on the LMDh: the route will be between GT and LMP2

Florence-Bergamo 3-2 (21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10)

After four consecutive defeats, Il Bisonte Firenze returns to savor the sweet taste of victory by beating Volley Bergamo 1991 3-2. But it was certainly not a walk in the park for the team coached by Parisi who had to recover after being down 2-1. In the ranks of the host team, the debut of Ofelia Malinov who entered the current match should be noted. First set fought and with several very spectacular exchanges. However, Bergamo takes the ball in hand and takes it to 8-5 by exploiting a few too many mistakes by Nwakalor. The bisontines are not giving up on us too easily and almost close the gap with their opponents. However, the final acceleration is from the Orobics with the last point in the set for Butigan after a slash reception from Lapini. Parisi decides to trust Malinov (he will remain on the field until the final stages of the third set) who takes the place of Guiducci and it is a choice that pays off in the second set, because the former Scandicci manages the game almost perfectly. Nwakalor, Herbots and Van Gestel take advantage of this to raise the level of their performance. Herbots restores parity with a diagonal for 25-20. In the third set Bergamo readjusts itself on the field which, after a point-to-point start, finds its first extension on 13-10. Lanier decides to stand as a protagonist and scores three points in a row between attack and block and also goes up 17-12. Adelusi makes a mistake in attack and at 20-13 everything seems over for Bergamo. The confusion in the Orobic half brings Florence back under, but it is Frosini who removes some anxiety from his team by putting down the ball for 25-22. From this moment on, Bergamo goes into a prolonged blackout, Florence dominates the fourth and takes the match to a tie break. And he starts again very strong also in the fifth (6-1). Herbots and Lanier challenge each other with club blows. But Il Bisonte can also show off a Nwakalor in an extra-luxury 25-point version. And it is no coincidence that she closes the match, giving the first joy to the new Parisi management. For the Lombards, there is still a lot of regret because at a certain point in the match they seemed to have the victory in hand and instead they got lost along the way. (Stefano Del Corona) See also Zaytsev changes role and Civitanova flies to Superlega

