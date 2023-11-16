The coach’s agent: “He wanted a project, not to stay 7 months. And money had nothing to do with it”

Salvatore Malfitano

The frenzy is over. “They have been busy days” says Anthony Seric, Tudor’s agent.

“The club has a very clear position: it wants a manager who aligns with the 4-3-3 and the discussions have focused on how to develop it. However, if he is called Tudor, we are aware of the type of dynamic game he offers with wingers across the board.”

Was Tudor unwilling to act as ferryman?

“Absolutely not. Igor wants a context in which he can complete a cycle, where there is a project in which he can be involved on a longer term. He would never have accepted 7 months.”

So how did it go?

“Napoli told us their needs and we told us ours. Once they were clarified, they would have let us know whether to choose Tudor for at least a year and a half. We never received a yes to conclude just for this season.”

No disappointment, when a club of this caliber calls you it’s wonderful On the choice of Napoli

Did the proposal include an “objective” renewal?

“We haven’t even gotten that far. Basically there had to be a duration that implied the possibility of opening a cycle. Tudor has principles, the money comes later.”

