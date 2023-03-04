In years of clandestine family tree and DNA research into thousands of men in De Kempen, the police failed to find a serial rapist. The man struck at least twelve times between 1989 and 2010, especially in the vicinity of Valkenswaard, Veldhoven and Waalre. Large-scale DNA kinship research is definitely not going to happen.
Wout van Arensbergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Serial #rapist #secret #DNA #research #Kempen
Leave a Reply