The production of Russian premium cars Aurus Senat will start at the Yelabuga plant in May 2021. This is reported on April 20 “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“The project is moving in full accordance with the previously announced plans,” the department noted.

In February it became known that Aurus Senat rose in price by 22%, its cost will be 22 million rubles. In this case, the final prices are formed taking into account the wishes of the customers.

The length of the Aurus Senat is 5.6 m, and the wheelbase is 3.3 m. The car received a hybrid power plant, consisting of a 598 hp gasoline engine. from. and a 40-horsepower electric motor. An automatic transmission with nine steps was developed by the Russian company KATE. The car can accelerate to 100 km / h in 6 seconds, and the maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h.

The Russian project “Cortege” (market name Aurus), which develops Russian luxury cars, was launched in 2014. The manufacturer intends to create on the basis of a single platform a series of cars: sedan, limousine, convertible, minivan and SUV.