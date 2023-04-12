Serial Predator | The woman told about the beatings in court: Mika Moring hit her several times on the head

Mika Moring is accused of rape, assault and gross deprivation of liberty.

Helsinki The trial of a suspect in violent and murderous crimes began in the district court on Wednesday morning Mika Moring’s processing of charges.

Moring, 51, is accused in the trial that has just started of rape, assault and gross deprivation of liberty, with several victims.

Two suspected homicides are still being investigated by the police, so they are not being dealt with now.

The district judge forbade filming in the hall even before Moring arrived in the hall. Escorted by security guards, he entered the hall with his face covered and sat with his hood next to his assistant when the press and videographers had left.

He was dressed in gray prison pants and a black hoodie, the hood of which he did not lower. He was also wearing a black beanie.

The first charge concerns an assault in 2018, when Moring allegedly punched a woman he was dating in the head several times. Moring’s assistant denied the crime.

Assistant Matti Nurmela reminded that the case only came to light after the police had informed about the investigation of the actual homicide case and asked other possible victims of Moring’s violence to contact them.

In the hall photos of the victim’s face and head taken in June 2018 were seen, which, according to the prosecutor, showed traces of Moring’s violence.

The victim said she was in a relationship with Moring. The woman spoke from behind a screen in the hall so that she could not see Moring directly.

According to the woman, Moring got angry when she was talking on the phone with another man. Then Moring started punching him several times and hit him on the head with a cell phone. The woman screamed for help in the apartment when she couldn’t escape. Eventually, the situation calmed down and the woman got out of Moring’s apartment.

“He punched me several times in the head on different sides and in the face,” the woman stated.

At that time, he did not immediately contact the police because he felt that it would not have helped anything.

Moring also got to tell about the events. He denied hitting the woman. According to him, the woman’s injuries would have been worse if he had hit.

According to him, it wasn’t about a dating relationship. He questioned the reliability of the woman’s story in many ways.

Prosecutor Nina Huttunen reminded that the woman told the police about it already in 2020 in connection with another case, i.e. long before the police had informed about the suspicions of homicide.

According to him, Moring should be sentenced for this single incident to about three months in prison, because the blows were aimed at the head and caused injuries that could have been serious.

In another the assault charge was about events at Moring’s apartment on January 22. According to the charge, Moring punched the woman in the head, pulled her hair and kicked her in the legs.

Moring denied. According to his assistant, the situation started when the woman behaved in an intoxicated and disturbing manner and when she refused to leave the apartment, Moring pushed and tore the woman away. So it wasn’t even mild abuse. Everyone was intoxicated.

In the photos taken by the police, the woman showed swelling and bumps.

The woman said that she ended up at Moring’s apartment with her friend. Alcohol was drunk during the evening. He didn’t exactly remember the events of the evening, but at least he remembered the support.

He said that he was just able to walk and cried when he got home.

Moring himself said that the woman threw a full can of beer at the wall above the expensive television and he told the woman to leave. When the woman refused, Moring said that he got the woman out the door after shoving her. According to his own words, he did not hit or kick.

A neighbor heard as a witness said that the woman who came behind the door was crying and drunk. The woman told the witness that she had been hit and kicked while in the third floor apartment. According to the neighbor, the woman named the hitman as Moring.

According to the prosecutor, the act should be followed by a prison sentence of 30–40 days. According to Nurmela, the woman’s story is so unreliable that if it wasn’t about Moring, the matter would have been buried on the police’s desk in time. According to Nurmela, the aim is now to show Moring’s systematic crimes against women.

The trial, which has started now, will continue until May, and only its early days will be held with open doors. Later, sexual crimes, among other things, will be discussed in the hall. In these cases, the district court will issue a joint verdict in due course.

