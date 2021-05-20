A native of Kabardino-Balkaria, Murat Sabanov, accused of poisoning a dozen people for the purpose of robbery in Moscow, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the prosecutor’s office.

The fact that 26-year-old Sabanov poisoned random acquaintances with soda, to which he added psychotropic drugs, became known in June 2019.

After the victims fainted, he took their belongings. Some of the victims fell into a coma for a short time.

Seven criminal cases of robbery and theft of personal belongings were opened against the man. It was reported that less than 24 people in the center of Moscow were poisoned with soda with an unknown substance added to it.

