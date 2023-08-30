Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

The murder of a homeless person rocked Viennese society again. Now it is determined whether it is a serial killer.

Vienna – Another murder. Back in Vienna. Another homeless man. The killing in the capital of Austria continues. A decapitated body was found in a wooded area on Wiener Berg, which the local police are asking questions about. According to media reports, the body is believed to be that of a homeless man. The corpse or the found skeleton parts are said to have been at the site for some time.

The police do not yet want to establish a connection with the homeless murderer, who has stabbed homeless men and a woman several times in the past few weeks in the Austrian capital.

Skeleton of a homeless man in Vienna: body parts were in a sheep’s bag

The skeletal parts were found in a sleeping bag. The finder of the bone remains is to submit a report by the ORF said to have known the dead person. Nevertheless, the police are still covered in the case. Police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger told “Vienna Today” that there was a suspicion that it was a homeless person. So far, however, it is pure conjecture. Whether the corpse is actually a man cannot be said at this point in time. DNA databases are currently being compared with the DNA of the dead person in order to be able to determine the possible identity of the dead person.

Serial killer at work? Since July 12 of this year, two homeless men have been murdered and a woman seriously injured in Vienna. The dead had multiple stab wounds and cuts on their bodies. One of the men later died in hospital. The woman who was attacked in a park survived with serious injuries. Due to the pattern of injuries and nightly attacks on the homeless, investigators assume that there is a connection between the three attacks and that “the same perpetrators are responsible,” said a police spokeswoman. The Vienna police may be looking for a serial killer.

Police spokesman Hasslinger rejected a possible connection, according to which the current victim could be another attack on a homeless person in Vienna. “It would be much premature to establish a connection with the murders in the homeless environment,” he quotes ORF.

Another dead person in Vienna: is he the victim of the serial killer who attacked three homeless people with a knife? Two of them died. (symbol image) © imago

Another murder of the homeless? Coin-sized hole in the skullcap

Meanwhile reports the Crown newspaperthat two details completely rule out an accident and the dead man did not die of natural causes. According to crime scene experts, the dead man’s head was severed meters away from the body. There was also a coin-sized hole in the skullcap. “The injury to the bone indicates massive use of force, an accident cannot be assumed,” said a detective.

Murders of homeless people – what has happened so far in Vienna:

July 12: A passer-by found the body of a homeless man on a park bench early in the morning. The lifeless body is noisy Kronen newspaper covered with numerous knife wounds.

A passer-by found the body of a homeless man on a park bench early in the morning. The lifeless body is noisy Kronen newspaper covered with numerous knife wounds. 22nd of July: A homeless woman is repeatedly attacked with a knife near her sleeping quarters. She didn’t see the culprit. The woman survived with serious injuries.

A homeless woman is repeatedly attacked with a knife near her sleeping quarters. She didn’t see the culprit. The woman survived with serious injuries. August 9th: A 55-year-old man was struck with a blade and found on a road bike with serious injuries. The victim underwent emergency surgery but died shortly thereafter.

The murder of a 31-year-old Italian from Munich also shook the citizens. The police are still looking for the so-called “Isar murderer” who stabbed his victim from life.