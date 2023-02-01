Home page World

At a spontaneously convened press conference, the police want to clarify the results of the investigation into a possible series of murders of senior citizens in Schwäbisch Hall. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

An 89-year-old woman is found dead in her apartment – apparently she did not die of natural causes. And it’s not the first case of this kind. Is it a series of murders?

Michelbach an der Bilz – After the violent death of several senior citizens in the Schwäbisch Hall region, the public prosecutor’s office and the police invite you to a spontaneous press conference on Wednesday. The investigators announced in the morning that the latest development and investigation results of SOKO “Höhe” should be reported. The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Blendstatthalle. The police did not provide any further information.

Last week, an 89-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Michelbach an der Bilz. In this context, the death of a 77-year-old in December last year is being re-examined. The woman’s body was found in her apartment in Schwäbisch Hall. Police believe both women were killed.

The death of a 94-year-old senior whose body was found in Schwäbisch Hall in October 2020 is also unclear. Here, too, the police are assuming a homicide. Recently, the police had announced that they did not rule out a connection between the three acts. dpa