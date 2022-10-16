Of all the addictions that those of us who go to the platforms as if they were drug markets suffer, the genre of true crime occupies a place equivalent to the heroine in the bad years, and there is no purer substance in that genre than that dedicated to serial killers.

We have seen them in all kinds of ways: in jail, outside of it, persecuted by the police, cursed by their victims, romanticized by the morbid guards… Not even the most devoted readers of The case they met so many criminal psychopaths. As a consequence, we have learned to see them as they are, without fictitious artifices or tricks of a screenwriter. thriller.

The realism and the scruple to reflect the cases as they appear in the police files and in the sentences of the judges —it does not matter if they are made into a documentary or a fiction based on real events, as Dahmer— has demolished the myth of the charming assassin, the intellectual who flirts with evil or the demonic genius who plays with the police. It turns out that most serial killers are crusts, people without the slightest recognition. Peeking into their lives doesn’t help to understand the horror: at the end of the river, where one expects to see Marlon Brando whispering metaphysical truths about him, there’s just a gross guy picking his nose.

All the lies we’ve been told from Jack the Ripper to Sevengoing by The silence of the lambs, have been diluted in a succession of unfortunate little guys and so silly that they call into question the effectiveness and even the relevance of the police forces, which perhaps take so long to hunt them down because they hope to catch a Moriarty. Like the viewers, they can’t believe that the biggest monsters in crime history are a bunch of wretches.

