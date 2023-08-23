A serial killer of women was arrested in the Moscow region, he committed three crimes in the zero years, informs GSU SK of Russia in the Moscow region.

According to the investigation, the defendant committed the first two murders at intervals of several hours in December 2001 in the village of Kalininets, Naro-Fominsk district. He inflicted stab wounds on his victims.

The 22-year-old crimes were solved with the help of an examination of the DNA profile of the alleged perpetrator. It turned out that the genetic material left on the instruments of crime belongs to a resident of Kostroma. He was released in 2022 after serving his sentence for the 2008 murder of a pregnant woman.

