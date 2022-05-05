A young man suspected of the murder of at least four gay men in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao (Basque Country) has turned himself in to the police in the Basque city of Irun. Initially it was said to be Bilbao. The 25-year-old suspect, who was arrested, denies any involvement, Spanish media report. It would be a Colombian.
Latest update:
05-05-22, 23:33
Police had been looking for him for some time after he was described by a victim who managed to escape in December. The four murders were in Bilbao in September and October. The authorities do not rule out the possibility that the perpetrator has at least four other murders on his conscience.
All victims are said to have contacted the man through the dating app Grindr, which is especially popular with gay men. They invited him home and were drugged there. The bank account was also looted.
