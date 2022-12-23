French assassin Charles Sobhraj, known as “The Serpent” and who committed a series of murders in Asia in the 1970s, was released this Friday (23) from a prison in Nepal.

Sobhraj, 78, who inspired the Netflix series “Paradise and the Serpent”, has been taken to the immigration service, where he will be expelled to France, police said.

The Frenchman had been imprisoned since 2003 in this Himalayan republic for the murder of two American tourists.

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Sobhraj’s early release on health grounds and his expulsion to France within a maximum period of 15 days.

He was due to leave prison on Thursday, but logistical and legal problems delayed his release.

Prison authorities told AFP that, after receiving the relevant court documents, they would hand over Sobhraj to the immigration service.

“As soon as he is handed over to Immigration, the next steps will be decided. He has a heart condition and wants to be treated at Kathmandu’s Gangalal hospital,” said lawyer Gopal Shiwakoti Chintan.

The ‘serial killer’ underwent open-heart surgery in 2017. The release from prison is in line with Nepalese law that allows the release of seriously ill prisoners who have served 75% of their sentence, according to the court.

– Sophisticated –

The French foreign ministry said it had yet to receive a request to expel Sobhraj from the Nepalese government.

In case of notification of the request, France will be obliged to comply with it because Sobhraj is a French citizen”, explained a spokesperson for the ministry.

Charles Sobrahj, a Frenchman of Vietnamese and Indian origin, began to travel the world in the early 1970s until he arrived in the Thai capital Bangkok.

Pretending to be a jewelry dealer, he befriended his victims, many of them western backpackers, whom he drugged, robbed and killed.

“He hated backpackers, saw them as young, poor and drug addicts,” Australian journalist Julie Clarke, who interviewed Sobhraj, told AFP. “He considered himself a crime hero,” she added.

Smooth and sophisticated, he allegedly committed his first murder in 1975, when he killed a young American girl whose body was found on a beach in 1975. Dubbed the “bikini killer”, he was linked to more than 20 homicides.

Her other nickname, “The Serpent”, came from her ability to assume other identities to evade justice and became the title of the hit Netflix and BBC series based on her life.

He was arrested in India in 1976 and spent 21 years in prison, with a brief release in 1986 when he escaped and was recaptured in the coastal state of Goa.

Released in 1997, he lived in Paris, where he was paid to give interviews, but returned to Nepal in 2003. He was seen in the tourist district of Kathmandu and arrested in a casino.

The following year, a court sentenced him to life in prison for the 1975 murder of American tourist Connie Jo Bronzich.

A decade later, he was convicted of murdering Bronzich’s partner, a Canadian.

Behind bars, Sobhraj reiterated his innocence in the two deaths, saying he had never been to Nepal before the trip that landed him in prison.

Nadine Gires, a Frenchwoman who lived in the same building as Sobhraj in Bangkok, told AFP last year that he was “cultured and courteous”.

“He was not only a con man, seducer and tourist thief, but also a vicious killer”, he commented.

