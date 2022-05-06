Since September 2021, in the Spanish city of Bilbao, the alarms began due to the findings of dead men in their homes. At first, the situation went unnoticed because it was thought that the deaths were due to natural causes.

(Read: Serial killer terrifies Spain and would be Colombian: what is known about the case)

However, the investigations began to show that the victims had something in common: liquid ecstasy overdose deaths.

The mysterious case began to fill the pages of the newspapers of the Basque Country. And, in recent days, the portrait of a Colombian began to roam the streets as the main suspect in these deaths.

The Spanish authorities identified him as Nelson David MB, 25 years old. His physical features: brown skin, short hair and black eyes.

The Colombian began to sound suspicious after a person, who apparently would be one of his victims, realized that “Carlos” – as he identified himself in the quotes – would be pouring a strange substance into his drink.

The modus operandi, as revealed by the Spanish investigators, was to contact gay men through a dating application, then meet them, find a way to make them ingest liquid ecstasy and, before they died of an overdose, force them to give him all the data of their bank accounts, to plunder them.

This Thursday, Nelson David surrendered to the Bilbao authorities.

(Also: Otoniel threw madrazo and cried before being put on a plane for extradition)

Security sources indicated that the suspect turned himself in with the intention of collaborating with the Police after seeing on television that he was wanted. After being arrested, he denied being the perpetrator of the acts he is accused of.

The young man arrived in Spain three years ago. In that time period he has been arrested for fraud. Now, he is being investigated for the deaths of four men and it is about establishing whether he would also be responsible for four other crimes with the aforementioned modus operandi.

Nelson David had been arrested four times by the Basque police. His first time in the dungeons was in 2019 for credit card fraud. In 2020 he was again investigated for fraudulent use of a visa. He was also arrested last year for public liquor consumption.

(Also: Spain: Colombian suspected of murdering LGBTI men captured)

According to Diario Vasco, a survivor reported that the suspect has tattoos on his body, including the name of a woman and a phrase with religious content. These data are other key elements of the investigation.

TIME