Costa Blanca serial killer identified: Nikolay T. struck for the first time in Torrevieja. © Guardia Civil

According to investigators, the man killed a farmer in Los Montesinos and an officer in Elche in 2020, and seriously injured a cleaner in Torrevieja.

Alicante – Lost in 2020 simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time Costa Blanca a woman and a man through brute force their lives. They had each, without realizing it, run into a seriously mentally ill serial killer. The alleged perpetrator has apparently been identified, but is no longer in the area Spain. As the Spanish police announced, the 26-year-old suspect is in a psychiatric institution in Russia. After the murders, Nicolay T. fled to Moscow, where he soon killed the next victim. He was caught and convicted by the Russian judiciary.

Costa Blanca: Serial killer identified in psychiatric hospital in Russia

In a joint operation, the Guardia Civil and Spain’s national police clarified several of the man’s homicides on the Costa Blanca, which were initially not known to be connected, reports costanachrichten.com. First, in July 2020, Nicolay T. had a cleaner in a house entrance Torrevieja attacked and stabbed, but a neighbor intervened, saving the woman’s life. The attacker’s escape was captured on cameras, which would later help identify the serial killer. However, the images did not save the life of a farmer who was stabbed to death in a field in Los Montesinos just weeks after the attack in Torrevieja.

No one was around to stop Nicolay T. in his killing spree. But at least the killer left DNA traces that the investigators of the Guardia Civil were able to secure. In November 2020, the severely mentally disturbed man struck again on the Costa Blanca. In La Hoya, a woman who had been walking her dog lay strangled in a canal. The actually so tranquil suburb of Elche was badly shaken. There was a stir in the media and in politics because the brutal murder of Alicia V. was interpreted as an act of macho violence. Here, the National Police took over the investigation. The exchange of police units put the officers on the right track.

DNA samples from Russia: lone perpetrators with total arbitrariness

Apparently it was a serial killer. A few months ago, the search for the possible culprit gained momentum when Spain’s police asked citizens for help with photos. Acquaintances of the wanted man recognized the man “with Caucasian appearance, 1.75 meters tall, short-cropped hair and on a bicycle.” It was clearly Nicolay T. The suspect had the profile of a psychotic violent offender with multiple personalities who “spoke in two voices.” That’s how the Spanish investigators explained it these days, who, in cooperation with Interpol, followed the killer’s tracks from the Costa Blanca to Moscow and identified the man thanks to DNA samples from Russia.

So far, the investigators in Spain have not been able to complete their own forensic report. But with the support of experts from the University of Santiago de Compostela, a profile of the killer and the background to his actions came to light. The man showed a psychotic character with a high degree of violence, but acted as a “completely arbitrary” individual perpetrator without organization. “The victims were unlucky to be where they shouldn’t have been and ran into this person,” National Police Inspector Pedro Puigcerver said on Friday. The Spanish authorities are now in contact with Russia, which has accepted the cooperation and sent DNA samples without any major hurdles.

Serial killer on the Costa Blanca: In November, Alicia V. died violently in the suburb of La Hoya. © Rathaus Elche

Transformation after military service: mother warned hospital

Two courts in the province of Alicante ordered the extradition of the man from Russia, who is being held in a psychiatric institution of the Russian judiciary in Smolensk, for the murders on the Costa Blanca. However, the request is not considered very promising, on the one hand because of the serious mental condition of the prisoner and because of the geopolitical situation and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Apparently, the time in the Russian military had done lasting damage to Nikolay T.’s psyche. As reported by El País, his relatives and friends saw a major transformation in him after two years of service at the gun. He had become dangerous, consumed alcohol and drugs in high doses and spoke to himself as if they were different people. In March 2020, Nikolay T.’s frightened mother called Torrevieja Hospital to warn that her son was going through a severe psychotic phase. The young man struck for the first time on the Costa Blanca in July.