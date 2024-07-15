Kenyan police announced on Monday the arrest of a “mentally disturbed serial killer” who confessed to killing 42 women, after nine mutilated bodies were found in a rubbish dump in the capital, Nairobi.

Collins Jamesi Khalusha, 33, who was arrested in Nairobi, confessed to “luring 42 women, killing them and disposing of their bodies in a rubbish dump” in the Mukuru neighbourhood south of the Kenyan capital, Amin Mohammed, head of the Criminal Investigation Directorate, said at a press conference.

The suspect was “attempting to lure another victim” when police arrested him, authorities said.

“We are dealing with a mentally disturbed serial killer who has no respect for human life,” Mohammed added.

The suspect was found after analyzing data from one of the victims’ phones.

Mohammed said that during a search of the suspect’s home, authorities found a machete “that we believe was used to dismember the victims,” ​​describing him as a “vampire.”

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) Chief Amin Mohammed during a press conference

He continued, “It is very unfortunate and sad that the accused confirmed that his first victim was his wife (…) whom he strangled before cutting up her body and throwing it” in the landfill.

The police pointed out that search operations are continuing in the landfill and in the suspect’s house, which is about 100 meters away from the landfill.

These murders took place between 2022 and July 11, 2024, according to the same source.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Directorate noted that “a second suspect was arrested (…) and in his possession was the phone of one of the victims,” ​​without revealing further details.

Kenyan authorities say they have so far found nine bodies, at least eight of them women, at the dump between Friday and Sunday. Eight of the victims were between 18 and 30 years old.

The police came under heavy criticism after the first bodies were discovered at the dump, which is located less than 100 metres from a police station.

Kenyan police pledged on Sunday to conduct a “transparent” investigation into the case.

Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority announced on Saturday that it had opened an investigation into the case.