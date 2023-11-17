Serial eater | Restaurateur Henri Purhonen realized that he had encountered a nationally famous serial eater: “Extraordinary insolence”

The entrepreneur of a restaurant in Hämeenlinna is disappointed that the disappointment towards society is being avenged on the entrepreneur.

Man ate a meal in a restaurant in Hämeenlinna, but did not pay for the food, said the police on Thursday.

Also from the beginning of the week the police informed about a similar situation where a man ate at a restaurant in Hämeenlinna and didn’t pay. The Häme Police Department confirms that it was the same man.

“According to our understanding, he cannot afford to pay for food,” crime commissioner, head of investigation Jani Stepanoff tells.

From Hämeenlinna Restaurant Brahe is one of the places where the man has dined.

Owner Henri Purhonen tells the man that he ordered two beers and an onion steak. Drinks and food cost 45.50 euros.

Purhonen was at work when the man arrived at the restaurant.

“The situation was very special. He came to the restaurant like anyone else. He did not arouse any suspicion. Habitus was neat, he ordered food and ate. After the meal, he announced that he would not pay the bill,” says Purhonen.

According to Purhonen, the man said that by not paying, he is taking revenge on society. The man himself asked the restaurant staff to call the police, Purhonen says.

The police arrived at the restaurant and talked to the man. The man left for the police.

Fall didn’t pay and the restaurant demands a fine from the man.

Purhonen is angry that the disappointment towards society is being avenged on the entrepreneur.

“This shows planned arrogance, he knew what he was doing.”

A man suspected of mild fraud. According to Stepanoff, a typical fine for a case like this would be 12 daily fines.

The amount of the daily fine is determined according to the person’s income. Stepanoff does not know the man’s income, so he cannot say the amount of a possible fine.

The police said on Thursday that the man in question has eaten without paying in several restaurants in different parts of Finland.

